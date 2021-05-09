Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Disorderly conduct, resisting police, 2007 SW B.
Auto burglary, 3601 NE Fieldcrest.
Resisting police, 602 SW 23rd Place.
Incident, Unit block Northwest 12th Street.
Resisting police, 2401 SW Jesse L. Davenport.
Incident, 1401 SW B.
Marijuana possession, 3100 block Cache Road.
Assault with dangerous weapon, 2904 NW 45th Place.
Auto burglary, 6823 NW Willow Creek.
Auto theft, 4612 NW Ozmun.
Incident, 2105 NW Baltimore.
Incident, 505 SW McKinley.
Auto theft, 2201 Cache Road.
Auto theft, 6801 NW Ferris.
Entering a building to commit a felony, 1102 NW 47th.
Reckless conduct with a firearm, 1306 NW Irwin.
Burglary, 1102 NW 47th.
DUI refusal, Northwest 55th Street and Columbia Avenue.
Marijuana possession, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.
DUI, Southeast Flower Mound and Gore Boulevard.