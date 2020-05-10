Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Resisting police, Unit block of Northwest 25th Street.
Burglary, 616 N. Sheridan.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 26th Street and G Avenue.
Marijuana possession, 1700 NW Taft.
DUI, Northwest 16th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, use of a firearm to commit a felony, Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Disturbing the peace, 1211 W. Lee.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 6th Street and I Avenue.