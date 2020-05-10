Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Resisting police, Unit block of Northwest 25th Street.

Burglary, 616 N. Sheridan.

Marijuana possession, Southwest 26th Street and G Avenue.

Marijuana possession, 1700 NW Taft.

DUI, Northwest 16th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, use of a firearm to commit a felony, Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Disturbing the peace, 1211 W. Lee.

Marijuana possession, Southwest 6th Street and I Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you