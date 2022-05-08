Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Southwest 4th Street and J Avenue.

Drug possession, North Rail Road Street and West Gore Boulevard.

DUI, Northwest 26th Street and Cache Road.

Auto theft, 820 NE Carver.

Larceny, 2602 W. Gore.

Burglary, 2905 NW Prentice.

Burglary, 2522 NW Prentice.

Larceny, 821 SW Grand.

Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 1202 N. Sheridan.

Burglary, 6721 SW Drakestone Blvd.

Burglary, 3210 NE Cimarron Trail.

Larceny, 2804 SW J.

DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Larceny, 1618 SW New York.

Vandalism, 2202 SW B.

Larceny, 2720 SW J.

Auto theft, 354 NW 65th.

Drug possession, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.

DUI, 5120 W. Lee.

Vandalism, 664 SW Bishop Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

