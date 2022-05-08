Police reports for May 8, 2022 May 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 4th Street and J Avenue.Drug possession, North Rail Road Street and West Gore Boulevard.DUI, Northwest 26th Street and Cache Road.Auto theft, 820 NE Carver.Larceny, 2602 W. Gore.Burglary, 2905 NW Prentice.Burglary, 2522 NW Prentice.Larceny, 821 SW Grand.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1202 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 6721 SW Drakestone Blvd.Burglary, 3210 NE Cimarron Trail.Larceny, 2804 SW J.DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.Larceny, 1618 SW New York.Vandalism, 2202 SW B.Larceny, 2720 SW J.Auto theft, 354 NW 65th.Drug possession, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.DUI, 5120 W. Lee.Vandalism, 664 SW Bishop Road.DUI, Northwest 26th Street and Cache Road. DUI, Southwest 4th Street and J Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists