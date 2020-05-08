Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Marijuana possession, resisting police, 2402 W. Gore.
Possession of narcotics, Southwest Jesse L. Davenport and Lee Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 715 SW McKinley.
Robbery, 5214 Cache Road.
Burglary, 2408 NW 12th.
Marijuana possession, Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.
Throwing of human waste, 10 SW 4th.
Property damage, 2612 SW E.
Driving under suspension, Northwest 62nd Street and Oak Avenue.