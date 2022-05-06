Police reports for May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 4421 NW Baltimore.Vandalism, 1811 NW Floyd.Burglary, 1516 SW 4th.Vandalism, 5515 Cache Road.Vandalism, 2807 NW 26th.Burglary, 5502 SW Pamela Lane.Larceny, 4819 NE Winfield Circle.Drug possession, 2207 NW Lindy.Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.Burglary, 707 SW 49th.Burglary, 7812 NW Crossland Circle.Arson, 1712 NW Arlington.DUI, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.Drug possession, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists