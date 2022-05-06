Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 4421 NW Baltimore.

Vandalism, 1811 NW Floyd.

Burglary, 1516 SW 4th.

Vandalism, 5515 Cache Road.

Vandalism, 2807 NW 26th.

Burglary, 5502 SW Pamela Lane.

Larceny, 4819 NE Winfield Circle.

Drug possession, 2207 NW Lindy.

Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.

Burglary, 707 SW 49th.

Burglary, 7812 NW Crossland Circle.

Arson, 1712 NW Arlington.

DUI, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.

Drug possession, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

