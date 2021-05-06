Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 605 SE Meiling Drive.
Public intoxication, throwing human waste, 5101 W. Lee.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
