Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Throwing human waste, trespassing, 6315 W. Gore.

Auto theft, 1306 NW Smith.

Auto theft, 7209 NW Willow Creek Drive.

Auto theft, 2105 NW Ashley Circle.

Incident, 113 NW 3rd.

Careless/negligent driving, leaving the scene of a property accident, no valid driver’s license, 5500 block Cache Road.

Property damage, 20 NW 56th.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1205 NW Dearborn.

Incident, 6300 block Northwest Willow Springs Drive.

Burglary, 3216 NE Cimarron Trail.

Assault and battery, 6439 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you