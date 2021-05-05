Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Throwing human waste, trespassing, 6315 W. Gore.
Auto theft, 1306 NW Smith.
Auto theft, 7209 NW Willow Creek Drive.
Auto theft, 2105 NW Ashley Circle.
Incident, 113 NW 3rd.
Careless/negligent driving, leaving the scene of a property accident, no valid driver’s license, 5500 block Cache Road.
Property damage, 20 NW 56th.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1205 NW Dearborn.
Incident, 6300 block Northwest Willow Springs Drive.
Burglary, 3216 NE Cimarron Trail.
Assault and battery, 6439 Cache Road.