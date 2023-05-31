Police reports for May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, Southwest 10th Street and D Avenue.Larceny, 5340 Cache Road.Trespassing, 1203 NW 40th.Trespassing, 2202 NW Cheyenne.Larceny, 2803 NW 17th.Larceny, 935 N. Sheridan.DUI, 801 NW Ferris.Larceny, 4751 NW Motif Manor.Larceny, 200 SW C.Auto theft, 1612 NW 46th.Burglary, 5111 NW Elm.Drug possession, 2702 SW H.Burglary, 5427 NW King Richard.Burglary, 5300 NW Glenn.Drug possession, Northeast Flower Mound and Cache Road.Burglary, 20 NW 67th.Burglary, Southwest 11th Street and McKinley Avenue.DUI, Northwest 14th Street and Hoover Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists