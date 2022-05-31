Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 7204 NW Dogwood Lane.

Trespass, 3110 Cache Road.

Disorderly Conduct, 343 NW 2nd.

Theft of Vehicle, 4223 SE Dorchester.

Theft/Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.

Theft of Vehicle, 1208 SW 26th.

Theft of Vehicle, 5408 NW King Richard.

Burglary, 1215 SW Bishop Road.

Local Ordinance, 809 SW 5th.

Drunk Driving, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.

Drunk Driving, 3800 SW Lee.

