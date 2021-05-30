Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 1321 SW 27th.
Property damage, 5350 Cache Road.
Auto theft, 3011 E. Gore.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, Southwest 45th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Arson, 4741 NW Motif Manor.
Assault and battery, 1721 NW Ash.
Burglary, 1202 SW 25th Place.
Incident, 200 SW C.
Assault and battery on a police officer, 10 SW 4th.
Auto theft, 1605 SW Park.
Disturbing the peace, resisting police, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, 920 SW 35th.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 1513 SW Texas.
Property damage, 300 SW Jefferson.
Incident, 703 NW 33rd.
Arson, 2339 NW Williams.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest C Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1401 SW B.
Disturbing the peace, 2742 SW I.