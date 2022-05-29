Police reports for May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 2508 NW 15th.Prostitution, 2309 NW 38th.Prostitution, 135 NW 2nd.Prostitution, 202 E. Lee.Burglary, 702 NW Euclid.Prostitution, 145 NW 2nd.Burglary, 1609 NW Taylor. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to spend Memorial Day? You voted: Going to the lake Attending a memorial ceremony Cooking out Going swimming Doing yard work Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists