Police reports for May 28, 2023 May 28, 2023 Drug possession, 2005 E. Gore.Burglary, 1910 NW Williams.Vandalism, 1215 SW G.Vandalism, 610 SW 52nd.Auto theft, 2408 SW D.Burglary, 2136 NW Smith.Burglary, 1601 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1404 SW 2nd.Trespassing, 6708 Cache Road.Sex offenses, 135 NW 2nd.Burglary, 2147 NW Denver.DUI, 6425 Cache Road.Larceny, 808 NW 20th.Burglary, 1810 SW 2nd.Larceny, 6209 NW Maple.Burglary, 1212 NW Smith.Larceny, 4645 W. Gore.Larceny, 20 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 2704 NW 52nd.Larceny, 3745 W. Lee.Larceny, 1306 SW E.Auto theft, 5535 Cache Road.Larceny, 2620 W. Gore.