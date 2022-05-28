Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Auto theft, 2508 NW 15th.

Prostitution, 2309 NW 38th.

Prostitution, 135 NW 2nd.

Prostitution, 202 E. Lee.

Burglary, 702 NW Euclid.

Prostitution, 145 NW 2nd.

Burglary, 1609 NW Taylor.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

