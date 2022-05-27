Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 509 NW 27th.

Prostitution, 3110 Cache Road.

Aggravated assault, 205 SW Crystal Hills Drive.

Burglary, 1710 NW Ferris.

Prostitution, 501 NW Ferris.

Larceny, 1810 NW Lincoln.

Arson, 1922 NW Kinyon.

Aggravated assault, 1214 SW A.

Disorderly conduct, 212 SW 9th.

Burglary, 803 SW E.

Trespassing, 120 NW 44th.

Arson, 100 S. Rail Road.

DUI, Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Cache Road.

Trespassing, 104 NW Morford Drive.

