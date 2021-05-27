Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI refusal, transporting an open container, Southeast 40th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Felony discharge of firearm, 114 SE Tattershall Way.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 2258 NW 40th.
Auto theft, 904 SW 49th.
Auto theft, 1708 NW Ferris.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1804 NW 52nd.
Discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, 315 SE Warwick Way.
Incident, 510 NW Ferris.
Disturbing the peace, 2510 NW Dearborn.