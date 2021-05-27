Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI refusal, transporting an open container, Southeast 40th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Felony discharge of firearm, 114 SE Tattershall Way.

Tampering with a motor vehicle, 2258 NW 40th.

Auto theft, 904 SW 49th.

Auto theft, 1708 NW Ferris.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1804 NW 52nd.

Discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, 315 SE Warwick Way.

Incident, 510 NW Ferris.

Disturbing the peace, 2510 NW Dearborn.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

