Police reports for May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2418 SW B.Larceny, 305 SW H.Larceny, 2504 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 11th Street and D Avenue.Pornography, 2504 SW Jefferson.Vandalism, 4027 SW Sunflower Lane.Larceny, 1817 NW 82nd.Auto theft, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.Auto theft, Northwest 5th Street and Columbia Avenue.Burglary, 2406 SW Cornell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists