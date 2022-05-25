Police reports for May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 205 S. Sheridan.Drug possession, 2810 NW Ozmun.Drug possession, 1454 NW 40th.Larceny, 4759 NW Motif Manor.Larceny, 3803 Cache Road.Burglary, 1920 NW Lake.Larceny, 2712 NW 25th.Trespassing, 804 NW 36th.Larceny, 601 NW Ferris.Larceny, 1409 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 2106 W. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to spend Memorial Day? You voted: Going to the lake Attending a memorial ceremony Cooking out Going swimming Doing yard work Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists