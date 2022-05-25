Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 205 S. Sheridan.

Drug possession, 2810 NW Ozmun.

Drug possession, 1454 NW 40th.

Larceny, 4759 NW Motif Manor.

Larceny, 3803 Cache Road.

Burglary, 1920 NW Lake.

Larceny, 2712 NW 25th.

Trespassing, 804 NW 36th.

Larceny, 601 NW Ferris.

Larceny, 1409 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you