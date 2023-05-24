Police reports for May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 2303 NW Hoover.Trespassing, 1711 NW Ferris.Burglary, 1613 NW Smith.Auto theft, 1210 SW 25th.Larceny, 7700 W. Lee.Larceny, 2804 SW J.Larceny, 2303 NW Williams.Drug possession, 341 NW 2nd.Kidnapping, 100 S. Rail Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists