Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 1306 SW E.

Weapons law violations, 1007 NW Arlington.

Larceny, 1902 NW Ferris.

Theft of vehicle, 3134 Cache Road.

Larceny, No. 3 SE Interstate.

Drunk driving, Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.

Drunk driving, Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road.