Police reports for May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 1306 SW E.
Weapons law violations, 1007 NW Arlington.
Larceny, 1902 NW Ferris.
Theft of vehicle, 3134 Cache Road.
Larceny, No. 3 SE Interstate.
Drunk driving, Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.
Drunk driving, Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road.