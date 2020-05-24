Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Possession of drug paraphernalia, 1404 NW Kingsbury.

DUI refusal, Southwest 17th Street and D Avenue.

DUI — aggravated, Southwest 45th Street and Lee Boulevard.

False fire alarms, 285 NW 2nd.

Trespassing, 1932 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.

Narcotics possession, trafficking in illegal drugs, marijuana possession, Southwest B Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Incident, 2206 NW 19th.

Auto theft, 1712 NW Columbia.

Tampering with motor vehicle, 2209 NW 22nd.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 61st Street and Oakcliff Avenue.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1502 SW H.

Trespassing, 2510 NW 52nd.

Trespassing, 3164 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you