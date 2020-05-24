Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 1404 NW Kingsbury.
DUI refusal, Southwest 17th Street and D Avenue.
DUI — aggravated, Southwest 45th Street and Lee Boulevard.
False fire alarms, 285 NW 2nd.
Trespassing, 1932 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.
Narcotics possession, trafficking in illegal drugs, marijuana possession, Southwest B Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Incident, 2206 NW 19th.
Auto theft, 1712 NW Columbia.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 2209 NW 22nd.
Narcotics possession, Southwest 61st Street and Oakcliff Avenue.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1502 SW H.
Trespassing, 2510 NW 52nd.
Trespassing, 3164 Cache Road.