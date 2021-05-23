Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, 2301 N. Sheridan.
Incident, 2504 SW Jefferson.
Incident, 1218 NW Andrews.
Larceny, 1820 NW 52nd.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, 2301 N. Sheridan.
Incident, 2504 SW Jefferson.
Incident, 1218 NW Andrews.
Larceny, 1820 NW 52nd.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.