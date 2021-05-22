Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, 2301 N. Sheridan.
Incident, 2504 SW Jefferson.
Incident, 1218 NW Andrews.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, 2301 N. Sheridan.
Incident, 2504 SW Jefferson.
Incident, 1218 NW Andrews.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.