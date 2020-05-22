Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Uses permitted movie/drive in, 1902 NW Ferris.
Marijuana possession, 2309 NW 38th.
DUI, 5714 NW Cedarwood.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 12:23 pm
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
