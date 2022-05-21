Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, 2425 Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 14th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Burglary, 1711 NW Ferris.

Burglary, 504 SW 18th.

Burglary, 1810 SW B.

Vandalism, 1920 Cache Road.

Drug possession, 1713 NW Cherry.

Larceny, 1001 W. Lee.

Auto theft, 1308 NW Lincoln.

Auto theft, 2311 E. Lee.

Aggravated assault, 832 NE Carver.

Larceny, 1408 NW 40th.

DUI, Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest 12th Street and Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.