Police reports for May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, Southwest 9th Street and Park Avenue.Drug possession, Southwest 24th Street and Washington Avenue.Larceny, 4311 NW Pollard.Vandalism, 2915 NE Heritage Drive.Larceny, 1710 NW Irwin.Larceny, 1321 SW 27th.Larceny, 2914 NW Prentice.Larceny, 1414 SW Texas.Sex offenses, 402 N. Sheridan.Drug possession, 2406 SW G.Burglary, 5535 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1306 NW Maple.Larceny, 2304 NW 23rd.Larceny, 601 S. Sheridan.Drug possession, Southwest 12th Street and Lee Boulevard.