Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, resisting police, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, 637 SW Arbuckle.
Assault and battery, property damage, 908 SW Monroe.
Marijuana possession, 1513 SW Taft.
Petit larceny, 1202 SW A.
DUI, 1302 S. Sheridan.
Assault and battery, 914 SW H.
Resisting police, 2903 NE Tortoise.
DUI, Southeast Skyline Boulevard and Lee Boulevard.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, 302 W. Gore.
Burglary, 912 SW 8th.
Burglary, 4226 SE Camden Way.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 2004 NW Andres.
Assault and battery, resisting police, 1002 N. Sheridan.