Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 19th Street and A Avenue.
Trespassing, 3164 Cache Road.
Incident, 4741 NW Motif Manor.
Petit larceny, 2401 Cache Road.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
Assault and battery, Northwest 18th Street and Smith Avenue.
Resisting police, 1122 Cache Road.
Incident, 3164 Cache Road.
Incident, 3401 W. Gore.
Trespassing, 2811 SW J.
Shooting with intent to kill, Northwest 22nd Street and Smith Avenue.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, West Gore Boulevard and 2nd Street.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1301 W. Lee.