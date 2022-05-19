Police reports for May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest Horton Boulevard and Quanah Parker Trailway.Burglary, 410 SW 11th.Arson, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 401 SE Park.Drug possession, 1208 NW Bell.Larceny, 902 SE 38th.Auto theft, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.Auto theft, 1606 NW Irwin.Drug possession, 1208 NW Bell.Burglary, 1109 SW F.Trespassing, 2620 W. Gore.Larceny, 1211 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists