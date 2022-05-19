Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest Horton Boulevard and Quanah Parker Trailway.

Burglary, 410 SW 11th.

Arson, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Burglary, 401 SE Park.

Drug possession, 1208 NW Bell.

Larceny, 902 SE 38th.

Auto theft, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.

Auto theft, 1606 NW Irwin.

Drug possession, 1208 NW Bell.

Burglary, 1109 SW F.

Trespassing, 2620 W. Gore.

Larceny, 1211 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

