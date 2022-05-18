Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 2416 SW G.

Arson, 1421 NW 23rd.

Burglary, 1307 SW Summit.

Vandalism, 1123 SW Monroe.

Vandalism, 806 SE 2nd.

Larceny, 7302 NW Stonegate Drive.

Burglary, 4206 SE Avondale Lane.

Vandalism, 5515 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 601 SW 26th.

Robbery, 519 SW C.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

