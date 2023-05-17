Police reports for May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 6756 NW Willow Wood Loop.Larceny, 902 W. Gore.Auto theft, 1906 SW 24th.Larceny, 402 NW Rogers Lane.Burglary, 1906 SW 24th.Sex offenses, 108 SW 20th.Disorderly conduct, 1926 NW 82nd.Drug possession, Northwest Lake Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.Larceny, Northwest 14th Street and Kingsbury Avenue.Auto theft, 2706 SW I.Larceny, 1704 NW Andrews.Auto thefts, 1401 SW B.Vandalism, 2606 NW Austin Drive.Burglary, 1126 NW Laird Blvd.Larceny, 302 NW Ferris.Sex offenses, 1009 SW H. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists