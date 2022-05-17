Police reports for May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Weapons law violations, Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue.Found property, 1421 NW 23rd.Trespass, 1107 SW Lee.Burglary, 4625 SE Aberdeen.Lost property, 802 NW Sheridan.Drunk driving, Southwest 68th Street and Southwest 67th Street.Found property, 3134 Cache Road.Drunk driving, Northwest Briarwood Drive and Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northwest Violation Crime Criminal Law Police Drunk Driving Following Lawton Police Department Southwest Offense Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists