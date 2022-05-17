Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Weapons law violations, Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue.

Found property, 1421 NW 23rd.

Trespass, 1107 SW Lee.

Burglary, 4625 SE Aberdeen.

Lost property, 802 NW Sheridan.

Drunk driving, Southwest 68th Street and Southwest 67th Street.

Found property, 3134 Cache Road.

Drunk driving, Northwest Briarwood Drive and Cache Road.