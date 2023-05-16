Police reports for May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drunk driving, Southwest H Avenue and Southwest 50th Street.Theft, 200 SW C.Drunk driving, Northwest Oak Avenue and Northwest Pershing Drive.Vandalism, 1321 SW 27th.Robbery, Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Maple Avenue.Lost property, 100 S Railroad.Burglary, 504 NW Columbia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists