Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1105 NW 75th.
Auto theft, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.
Resisting police, trespassing, 609 S. Sheridan.
Auto theft, 810 SW 9th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
