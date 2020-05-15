Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of a firearm while intoxicated, Northwest 29th Street and Euclid Avenue.
Assault and battery, 916 SW C.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1102 NW 47th.
Assault and battery, Southwest 25th Street and B Avenue.
Auto burglary, 6300 block Northwest Cheyenne Avenue.
Entering a building to commit a felony, resisting police, 3134 Cache Road.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, Northwest 18th Street and Kingsbury Avenue.
DUI with drugs, marijuana possession, Interstate 44 and Cache. Road.