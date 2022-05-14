Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drug possession, 2108 NW Bell.

Burglary, 907 W. Gore.

Burglary, 1407 SW Park. 

Robbery, Southwest 16th Street and C Avenue.

DUI, Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

