Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 2507 NW 17th.

Disorderly conduct, 1930 Cache Road.

Trespassing, 2620 W. Gore.

Aggravated assault, 1604 SW Texas.

Auto theft, 3401 SW 11th.

Vandalism, Southwest 38th Street and Bishop Road.

Burglary, 16 N. Sheridan.

Burglary, 1804 Fort Sill Blvd.

Drug possession, 1525 Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

