Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 918 SW 34th.
False fire alarms, 1211 SW 25th.
Incident, 20 SW 45th.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, 940 NW 38th.
Recovered motor vehicle from another jurisdiction, 215 SE Interstate Drive.
Auto theft, 610 SW 52nd.
Burglary, 7550 NW Tango Road.
Narcotics possession, resisting police, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 15th Street and B Avenue.
