Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Felony possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of a sawed off shotgun, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, Northwest 24th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Auto theft, 905 SW 8th.
Kidnapping 1800/1900 block Northwest Williams Avenue.
Property damage, resisting police, 602 SW 38th.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1700 block Northwest Kingsbury Avenue.