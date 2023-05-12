Police reports for May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1606 NW Beechwood.DUI, 1824 NW 82nd.DUI, Northeast 45th Street and Bly Lane.Burglary, 330 SW Boatsman.Auto theft, 1320 NW Taft.Larceny, 3110 Cache Road.Larceny, 121 SW B.Trespassing, 1208 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1817 SW 13th.Sex offenses, 4751 NW Motif Manor.Larceny, 1504 SW N.H. Jones.DUI, Southwest 13th Street and Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists