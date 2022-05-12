Police reports for May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 1613 NW Taft.Burglary, 4759 NW Motif Manor.Larceny, 1107 W. Lee.Burglary, 6919 SW Hampshire Circle.Trespassing, 1907 NW Floyd.Larceny, 402 NW 57th.Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Auto theft, 1512 SW G.Burglary, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Burglary, 909 SW McKinley.Drug possession, 2804 SW J.Burglary, 2408 NW 52nd.Burglary, 6114 NW Oak.Auto theft, 5716 NW Glenn.Aggravated assault, 100 S. Rail Road.Burglary, 5810 NW Dearborn.Burglary, 419 NW 56th.Auto theft, 135 NE Cimarron Trail. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists