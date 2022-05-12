Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 1613 NW Taft.

Burglary, 4759 NW Motif Manor.

Larceny, 1107 W. Lee.

Burglary, 6919 SW Hampshire Circle.

Trespassing, 1907 NW Floyd.

Larceny, 402 NW 57th.

Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.

Auto theft, 1512 SW G.

Burglary, 20 NW Mission Blvd.

Burglary, 909 SW McKinley.

Drug possession, 2804 SW J.

Burglary, 2408 NW 52nd.

Burglary, 6114 NW Oak.

Auto theft, 5716 NW Glenn.

Aggravated assault, 100 S. Rail Road.

Burglary, 5810 NW Dearborn.

Burglary, 419 NW 56th.

Auto theft, 135 NE Cimarron Trail.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

