Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, larceny, 1511 NW Kingsbury.

Burglary, 1516 SW 4th.

Disorderly conduct, 2315 E. Gore.

Burglary, 408 NW 6th.

Burglary, 1111 NW 52nd Circle.

Burglary, 900 Cache Road.

Burglary, 811 NW 50th.

Larceny, 2405 NW Williams.

Burglary, 900 NW Rogers Lane.

Vandalism, 1601 NW Lake.

Burglary, 1109 NW Lincoln.

Burglary, 202 E. Lee.

Vandalism, Southwest 17th Street and F Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

