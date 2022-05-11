Police reports for May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, larceny, 1511 NW Kingsbury.Burglary, 1516 SW 4th.Disorderly conduct, 2315 E. Gore.Burglary, 408 NW 6th.Burglary, 1111 NW 52nd Circle.Burglary, 900 Cache Road.Burglary, 811 NW 50th.Larceny, 2405 NW Williams.Burglary, 900 NW Rogers Lane.Vandalism, 1601 NW Lake.Burglary, 1109 NW Lincoln.Burglary, 202 E. Lee.Vandalism, Southwest 17th Street and F Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists