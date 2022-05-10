Police reports for May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 2208 NW 14th.Burglary, 7411 NW Baldwin.Burglary, 1705 NW 20th.Burglary, 354 NW 65th.Vandalism, 2110 Cache Road.Burglary, 3110 Cache Road.Larceny, 2409 Cache Road.Theft of vehicle, 2804 SW J. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Burglary Police Crime Criminal Law Following Offense Lawton Police Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists