Police reports for May 1, 2022 May 1, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.Aggravated assault, 503 SW 18th.Disorderly conduct, 1107 W. Lee.Robbery, Southwest 15th Street and A Avenue.Larceny, 1820 NW 52nd.Larceny, 2611 SW H.Larceny, 1050 NW 38th.Auto theft, Southwest 6th Street and G Avenue.Aggravated assault 2425 Cache Road.DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.Auto theft, Southwest 20th Street and Douglas Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.