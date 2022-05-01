Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.

Aggravated assault, 503 SW 18th.

Disorderly conduct, 1107 W. Lee.

Robbery, Southwest 15th Street and A Avenue.

Larceny, 1820 NW 52nd.

Larceny, 2611 SW H.

Larceny, 1050 NW 38th.

Auto theft, Southwest 6th Street and G Avenue.

Aggravated assault 2425 Cache Road.

DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.

Auto theft, Southwest 20th Street and Douglas Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

