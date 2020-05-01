Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI refusal, Southwest 11th Street and Bishop Road.
Incident, 602 SW 38th.
DUI with drugs, 1711 NW Baldwin.
Auto theft, 1710 SW F.
Auto theft, possession/receiving/concealing stolen vehicle, 521 SW 11th.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2412 SW A.
Narcotics possession, Northwest 14th Street and Irwin Avenue.
Robbery, 637 SW Arbuckle.
Assault and battery, 1203 SW Texas.
Auto theft, 3164 Cache Road.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 2719 SW J.