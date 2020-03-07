Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 221 SE Park.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 16th Street and Bell Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2908 Fort Sill Blvd.
Auto burglary, 618 SW 62nd.
Assault and battery, 1321 SW 27th.
Theft of CDS, 4315 SE Camelot Drive.
Incident, 1810 S. Sheridan.
Possession of narcotics, Northwest Maple Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.
Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, 1903 SW C.
Burglary, 1110 SE 45th.
DUI-aggravated, Northwest 23rd Street and Baltimore.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 18th Street and Washington Avenue.
—Complied by Scott Rains/staff