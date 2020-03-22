Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault and battery, 2308 NW 38th.
Narcotics possession, Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 207 SW 12th.
Narcotics possession, West Gore Boulevard and 15th Street.
Resisting police, Southwest 9th Street and H Avenue.
Resisting police, 1800 block Northwest Arlington Avenue.
Auto burglary, 812 NW 20th.
Incident, tampering with motor vehicle, 2612 SW G.
Discharging weapon within the city limits, Southwest A Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Incident, 4806 NE Bell.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 2608 SW H.
Petit larceny, 2202 NW Indian Trail Road.
Burglary, 3035 E. Lee.
Entering a building to commit a felony, 1715 NW Kingsbury.
—Complied by Scott Rains/staff