Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Petit larceny, 1408 NW 40th.
Burglary, 2704 NW 19th.
Property damage, 1607 NW 20th.
Burglary, 618 SW 60th.
Burglary, 403 N. Sheridan.
Property damage, 1305 N. Sheridan.
Burglary, 908 SW 3rd.
Petit larceny, Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Incident, 7118 NW Ash.
Property damage, 200 sW c.
Burglary, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2115 NW Arlington.
Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.
