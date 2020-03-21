Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 17th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Resisting police, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest Bell Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Petit larceny, 321 NW 2nd.
Property damage, 2611 SW H.
Property damage, 2310 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.
Auto theft, 5102 W. Lee.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1310 NW 47th.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1128 SW 45th.
Property damage, 1401 SW B.
Petit larceny, 1109 SW F.
Incident, 1207 W. Gore.
Assault and battery, 2508 SW White.
Property damage, 1708 NW Irwin.
Petit larceny, 2605 SW E.
Petit larceny, 1216 N. Sheridan.
Burglary, 3016 NE Pioneer Blvd.
Assault and battery, Northwest 26th Street and Lindy Avenue.
Narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 18th Street and A Avenue.
—Complied by Scott Rains/staff