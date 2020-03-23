Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 1103 SW Lee.

Resisting a police officer, Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Cache Road.

False fire alarms, 118 NE Bell.

Burglary of residence, 1112 SW H.

Marijuana/CDS prohibited, Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue.

Deface/damage public property, 10 SW 4th.

DUI – aggravated, Southwest 1st Street and West Gore Boulevard.

DUI, Southwest 112th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.

Marijuana/CDS prohibited, Southwest 112th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.

Resisting a police officer, Southwest 112th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.

—Complied by The Constitution staff

