Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Trespassing, 1103 SW Lee.
Resisting a police officer, Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Cache Road.
False fire alarms, 118 NE Bell.
Burglary of residence, 1112 SW H.
Marijuana/CDS prohibited, Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue.
Deface/damage public property, 10 SW 4th.
DUI – aggravated, Southwest 1st Street and West Gore Boulevard.
DUI, Southwest 112th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.
Marijuana/CDS prohibited, Southwest 112th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.
Resisting a police officer, Southwest 112th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.
