Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Resisting police, Northwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Property damage, 5341 NW Ash.
Receiving stolen property, resisting police, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.
Possession of narcotics, 2323 E. Gore.
Property damage, 3823 NW Arlington.
Resisting police, Northwest 18th Street and Columbia Avenue.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, petit larceny, 2300 block Northwest Williams Avenue.
